ALEXANDER PARKER: You Gupta be kidding: how to bring back the Brothers Grimm

Eskom is collapsing, it has no plan, no leadership, and the Guptas are partly to blame

17 April 2023 - 05:05

How bad is it? Eskom has no CEO, is about to lose its COO and has no dedicated chair (who is still distracted by the small matter of being the chair of one of our major banks).

Its head of generation was appointed on Thursday and has at least four bosses who all want different things. The last one fled because of threats to his family, and the last CEO narrowly escaped an attempted assassination. ..

