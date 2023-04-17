ALEXANDER PARKER: You Gupta be kidding: how to bring back the Brothers Grimm

Investors are watching banks’ results closely for clues about how the sector fared after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank
From putting the ANC’s interests above those of SA and nationalisation, to enacting irrational laws, the government has perfected the art
The Springbok captain, creator of award-winning soapie ‘Generations’, Banyana Banyana coach and US singer to be honoured
Plans based on allocations from the National Treasury
Old Mutual is concerned about the long-term implications of the firm’s climate impact and stranded asset risks
While SA’s deep and liquid capital markets cushion it to some extent, capital flows to the region could stop if global conditions worsen
Opportunities in energy lie in a two-pronged approach amid expectations of prices remaining high
Alexander Csergo is being charged with a foreign interference offence for accepting cash
More care must be taken in scheduling games in the Champions Cup and URC
In 2022, another Schumacher Ferrari, a F2003-GA, sold for nearly $15m at Sotheby’s sale in Geneva
How bad is it? Eskom has no CEO, is about to lose its COO and has no dedicated chair (who is still distracted by the small matter of being the chair of one of our major banks).
Its head of generation was appointed on Thursday and has at least four bosses who all want different things. The last one fled because of threats to his family, and the last CEO narrowly escaped an attempted assassination. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
ALEXANDER PARKER: You Gupta be kidding: how to bring back the Brothers Grimm
Eskom is collapsing, it has no plan, no leadership, and the Guptas are partly to blame
How bad is it? Eskom has no CEO, is about to lose its COO and has no dedicated chair (who is still distracted by the small matter of being the chair of one of our major banks).
Its head of generation was appointed on Thursday and has at least four bosses who all want different things. The last one fled because of threats to his family, and the last CEO narrowly escaped an attempted assassination. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.