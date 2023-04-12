Opinion / Columnists

CHRIS GILMOUR: Shoprite goes bravely from blighted fast-moving consumer goods to clothing

Pushed by retreating foreign shareholders and power cuts, the company is venturing into unfamiliar territory

12 April 2023 - 05:00 CHRIS GILMOUR

I have written often about Shoprite in the past few years. It is unquestionably the best fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) retailer on the SA retail scene, no matter how much other supermarket groups may protest otherwise.

It doesn’t have the dedication of a world-class cold chain like Woolworths Foods, but it is moving in the right direction. And it doesn’t appear to share the same degree of obsession with cleanliness that Pick n Pay displays in its stores, but regarding getting the real basics, such as everyday low prices or same-day delivery fulfilment with its 60sixty system, it is a clear winner...

