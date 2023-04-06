Opinion / Columnists

BRIAN KANTOR: Parsing the repo increase — and questioning its wisdom

No good reason to subject economy to more interest-rates hikes, given the Bank’s own assessment

06 April 2023 - 05:00

There was no good reason for the Reserve Bank to surprise with a 50 basis point increase in its repo rate. There is in fact no good reason to subject the beleaguered SA economy to any further increases in interest rates at all, given the bank’s own assessment of the state of the economy.

To quote the statement of the monetary policy committee (MPC) on March 30: “Turning to inflation prospects, our current growth forecast leaves the output gap around zero, implying little positive or negative pressures on inflation from expected growth.”..

