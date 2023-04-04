Opinion / Columnists

DUMA GQUBULE: Ramaphosa now thinking about his legacy

There is no guarantee he will still be the country’s president after the 2024 general election

BL Premium
04 April 2023 - 05:00

A week ago I was having a bad day. The caller asked: “Apart from bashing me from time to time … how are you doing?” Even after he added, “This is the president,” it took me a while to figure out who the caller was. “The president of what?” I asked myself.  

President Cyril Ramaphosa is now thinking about his legacy. After the 2024 election the ANC will still be the largest party in parliament. But there is no guarantee that he will be the country’s next president. He said he had been involved in shaping three epoch-making policies. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.