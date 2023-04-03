Opinion / Columnists

AYABONGA CAWE: Construction sector faces serious challenges

We may want to consider what episodes of construction employment growth can teach us

03 April 2023 - 05:00

The decline in formal sector employment in construction tells an ominous tale about whether our own infrastructure push is yielding enough stimulus to labour-intensive building activities and upstream industrial production.

The construction sector not only can employ people with limited or no skills, it is also a critical demand outlet for secondary manufacturing output in the glass, steel, cement, aluminium, timber processing and other sectors. Now it is confronted by serious challenges...

