ALEXANDER PARKER: The government aims to make scapegoats of food retailers

The Competition Commission’s latest broadside reveals a political problem

03 April 2023 - 05:00

It’s a sickening statistic that the growth of one in six children in the Western Cape is stunted as a result of malnutrition. Incredibly, this is almost certainly better than the national average.

The latest figures come from a study into childhood nutrition conducted in the Western Cape in 2022 and released by the DG Murray Trust last week. But the SA Demographic & Health Survey carried out in 2016 found then that more than a quarter (27%) of SA children under the age of five were stunted. ..

