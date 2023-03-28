Opinion / Columnists

NEIL MANTHORP: Put cricket to music, and the numbers will soon dance along

New Proteas have no less a committed approach to winning, just a less downcast view of losing

28 March 2023 - 04:59 NEIL MANTHORP

The joyous smashing of records on Sunday will remain longer in the memory than most T20 games with the Proteas chasing down the sixth-highest total yet posted in the format with seven balls to spare. It was ludicrous in its unlikelihood and entertainment value.

Memories of the 438-game in 2006 came flooding back when SA were flogged by Ricky Ponting and his Australians, and they still won. At the weekend they won again chasing another world record total, easily, with seven balls to spare...

