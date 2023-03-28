Opinion / Columnists

JONATHAN COOK: Now is the time to reflect on what society we help create

Insisting on a high standard of ethics can provide a foundation of accountability for those who make the big decisions

28 March 2023 - 05:00

The US 19th-century poet James Russell Lowell wrote these famous lines: “Once to every man and nation comes the moment to decide/ In the strife of Truth with Falsehood/ for the good or evil side.” 

These words open a poem protesting against the US annexation of Texas from Mexico, and the potential strengthening of slavery he feared it might bring. But it is a timeless truth.  ..

