The mix of growth worries and concerns of institution stresses could benefit safe-haven proxies such as the bullion, analyst says
That the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee must do so in a weak economy is unfortunate
United Manganese of Kalahari, owned partly by a US-sanctioned Russian mogul Viktor Vekselberg, donated R30m to the ruling party in the past two years
The urgency of the security cluster response shows what a difference political will can make
The company says it is well positioned to benefit from continued growth in demand for education in SA and the rest of Africa
The long-term implications are devastating for businesses in the sector, industry body Seifsa warns
Clothing, footwear, textiles & leather chains appear to be less affected than fast-moving consumer goods ones, Stats SA’s January sales show
The country’s crude output and capacity may peak after growth of about 25%, analysts say, falling short of 2027 targets
Considering there are 300 professional players playing overseas, the local performances in the URC aren’t any reason for alarm bells to start ringing
Asthma injection shows promising results among 1,000 smokers with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease
A recent visit to Addis Ababa, home to the AU, triggered musings on the outlook for Africa in 2023.
The year started with elections in Nigeria, Africa’s largest economy with 64% of West Africa’s economic might. It appears that barring a successful court challenge septuagenarian Bola Tinubu will become the country’s next president. He stands to inherit $98bn in national debt and widespread insecurity. ..
ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: From Algiers to Pretoria, resilient Africa will battle on
Hopeful signs include the crude oil pipeline in Uganda and Tanzania and the deployment of peacekeepers to DRC
