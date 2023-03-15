Opinion / Columnists

MAMOKETE LIJANE: Stress in small US banks could filter through to emerging markets

Silicon Valley Bank’s failure has led to scrutiny of other banks, which could spell the beginning of a risk-off period

15 March 2023 - 05:00

Bank failures occur with unwelcome frequency and are, in every case, bad news.

Last week’s run on Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), the 20th largest bank in the US by assets, is no different.  The reasons the bank fell into a liquidity crisis are simple. SVP was the recipient of a wall of deposits in 2020 and 2021, the consequence of lavish fiscal support for households and businesses and huge injections of liquidity by the US Federal Reserve in response to the Covid crisis. ..

