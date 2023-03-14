Opinion / Columnists

JONATHAN COOK: Resilient people believe in a future they help shape

It is important to do something constructive as it helps our own psychological survival

14 March 2023 - 05:00 Jonathan Cook

When trauma strikes, people fall on a continuum between despairing helplessness and resilient energy.

Times are tough in the country now. The news seems relentlessly depressing. Intense anger and impotence grow because so many of the problems closing businesses and killing jobs could have been avoided. The government seems to be unable or unwilling to get anything constructive done. In these times, what can those of us responsible for businesses learn from resilient people?  ..

