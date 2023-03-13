Opinion / Columnists

ALEXANDER PARKER: Fixing these three things will get us going again — pity there’s no plan

A credible approach to fixing energy, an urgent intervention on crime and getting logistics working again are needed

BL Premium
13 March 2023 - 05:00

Fixing SA is no longer the work of a generation, but of several. Before we get into it, it’s worth remembering that this country was born broken. The brainchild of two soldiers keen on white reconciliation, the idea of SA in 1910 was the solution to a bitter imperial-settler war for resources. It excluded black people, and stayed broken until 1994.

As the thirtieth anniversary of the democratic dispensation heaves into view it is always worth keeping regard for a wider sweep of history. Be that as it may, though, our current-day crisis of everything rolls on, and it feels like a time for a reckoning. That starts with a dispassionate aerial view; we have to accept that the state is in many places non-functional, in others badly denuded, and that the direction of travel is bad...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.