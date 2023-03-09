Opinion / Columnists

GRACELIN BASKARAN: Biden’s pro-ESG veto will err on the side of free markets

BL Premium
09 March 2023 - 05:00 Gracelin Baskaran

US President Joe Biden has been in the Oval Office for just over two years, which has seen the Covid-19 pandemic, high inflation and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Yet it’s only now that he’s drawing near to the use of his first presidential veto, and it’s over something relatively obscure: pension funds. 

A presidential veto of congressional legislation is not lightly used in the US system of checks and balances. Biden’s three predecessors used between 10 and 12 throughout their tenures. Biden is set to use his inaugural one to protect a White House rule that allows — but does not mandate — fiduciaries of private pension funds to include environmental, social & governance (ESG) considerations when choosing investment options, and use shareholder rights such as proxy voting for plan-held securities. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.