ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: War and protectionism are taking the world back to a time of rivalry and conflict

Business Day TV talks to Graeme Körner from Körner Perspective and Thamsanqa Netha from Shiloh Capital
The reconfigured and enlarged cabinet, now representing Team SA, must set the pace for a way forward and will be judged by its results
Eco-justice group has asked the department to suspend the Turkish company’s pending application for environmental authorisation
The president announced changes to his cabinet in which he appointed or retained political loyalists and fired detractors
The lender plans to repurchase equity from shareholders holding less than 100 ordinary Nedbank shares over the next 12 months
Business Day TV speaks to RMB economist Siobhan Redford
Business Day TV spoke to David Furlonger, Editor-at-large for Financial Mail
The financial regulation proposal brings oversight of most of the industry directly under the State Council
Playing in a league ranked in the world’s top 20 should benefit the players and the national team at a time when South Africans are finding it difficult to break through into Europe’s top leagues
The efforts of the early 1970s that arguably created the first cracks in the apartheid edifice seem to have been in vain
It has taken almost three decades to go from liberal triumphalism and optimism in the early 1990s to a world retreating into protectionism and major conflict between Europeans, with attendant hardening positions not seen since the Cold War. Russia’s war against the Ukrainian people has caused a renewed solidarity of the Atlantic Community, while tensions between the US and China have reproduced the posturing and language of an era of protectionism. We are back, it would appear, to the era before the functional integration of political economies into a global whole in the late 20th century.
This flirtation with protectionism is couched in the fashionable, if retrogressive, language of “deglobalisation” and “decoupling”. The passage of the explicitly dirigiste Inflation Reduction Act and the Chips & Science Act in Washington in 2022 meant the US and China started 2023 with clear and oppositional industrial policies that are both protectionist in intent...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: War and protectionism are taking the world back to a time of rivalry and conflict
One consequence is fragmentation of the postwar liberal economic order into different blocs with different ideologies
It has taken almost three decades to go from liberal triumphalism and optimism in the early 1990s to a world retreating into protectionism and major conflict between Europeans, with attendant hardening positions not seen since the Cold War. Russia’s war against the Ukrainian people has caused a renewed solidarity of the Atlantic Community, while tensions between the US and China have reproduced the posturing and language of an era of protectionism. We are back, it would appear, to the era before the functional integration of political economies into a global whole in the late 20th century.
This flirtation with protectionism is couched in the fashionable, if retrogressive, language of “deglobalisation” and “decoupling”. The passage of the explicitly dirigiste Inflation Reduction Act and the Chips & Science Act in Washington in 2022 meant the US and China started 2023 with clear and oppositional industrial policies that are both protectionist in intent...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.