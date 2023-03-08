Opinion / Columnists

ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: War and protectionism are taking the world back to a time of rivalry and conflict

One consequence is fragmentation of the postwar liberal economic order into different blocs with different ideologies

It has taken almost three decades to go from liberal triumphalism and optimism in the early 1990s to a world retreating into protectionism and major conflict between Europeans, with attendant hardening positions not seen since the Cold War. Russia’s war against the Ukrainian people has caused a renewed solidarity of the Atlantic Community, while tensions between the US and China have reproduced the posturing and language of an era of protectionism. We are back, it would appear, to the era before the functional integration of political economies into a global whole in the late 20th century.

This flirtation with protectionism is couched in the fashionable, if retrogressive, language of “deglobalisation” and “decoupling”. The passage of the explicitly dirigiste Inflation Reduction Act and the Chips & Science Act in Washington in 2022 meant the US and China started 2023 with clear and oppositional industrial policies that are both protectionist in intent...

