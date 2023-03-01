CHRIS GILMOUR: Still plenty of room at City Lodge

Business Day TV speaks to Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management and Thamsanqa Netha from Shiloh Capital
In Africa, expecting less is how you sanction mediocrity, and the ANC is well aware of this
Power crisis, now escalated to a national state of disaster, has been years in the making
Makwarela vows to uphold good governance principles and plans to appoint a team to address the city’s financial crisis
The hotel group’s interim results indicate a company well on the road to recovery post-pandemic but more is required to shake off the ‘stale bulls’
Business Day TV speaks to Sindisiwe Mosoeu, infrastructure finance transactor at RMB
Extreme occupational success is more likely driven by family resources or luck than by ability
But the government expects growth of 7% for the full year despite headwinds
Race sponsors fancy trainer Glen Kotzen’s budding three-year-old racer
After three difficult years, tour outfitters are creating new offers to appeal to changed traveler tastes and mindsets.
Not only is City Lodge Hotel Group back to profitability after three torrid, pandemic-induced years, the group also declared a small dividend in its latest interim results to end-December 2022.
Normally, this would have resulted in an appreciation in the share price, but such is the structure of City Lodge’s shareholding that a lot of so-called stale bulls see any possible strength in the share price as an excuse to sell. As a result, the share price tumbled more than 10% when the trading update was released a few days before the interim results. City Lodge has undoubtedly been on the right path to recovery for some time and these latest results endorse that view. But sustained further improvements in earnings and dividends may be required before the stale bulls stop upsetting the market. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
CHRIS GILMOUR: Still plenty of room at City Lodge
The hotel group’s interim results indicate a company well on the road to recovery post-pandemic but more is required to shake off the ‘stale bulls’
Not only is City Lodge Hotel Group back to profitability after three torrid, pandemic-induced years, the group also declared a small dividend in its latest interim results to end-December 2022.
Normally, this would have resulted in an appreciation in the share price, but such is the structure of City Lodge’s shareholding that a lot of so-called stale bulls see any possible strength in the share price as an excuse to sell. As a result, the share price tumbled more than 10% when the trading update was released a few days before the interim results. City Lodge has undoubtedly been on the right path to recovery for some time and these latest results endorse that view. But sustained further improvements in earnings and dividends may be required before the stale bulls stop upsetting the market. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.