A hotter-than-expected reading of an expenditures price index had investors betting that the Bank will remain hawkish for longer
Bringing the trade partnership with the US into peril could have dire consequences for SA
About R350m is needed for 46 state hospitals to get the cables, as intensified power cuts weaken the overburdened public health system
The state visit by the Ugandan president will be the first in more than a decade
The aluminium group expects the figure to drop up to 49% year on year, partly due to a lag in prices between buying and selling metal
Recovery in employment expected to be stymied by prevailing domestic and global challenges
Extreme occupational success is more likely driven by family resources or luck than by ability
A survey by South Korean pollster Realmeter in 2022 found that nearly seven in 10 respondents said an anti-discrimination law is necessary
Siya Kolisi’s team are better placed to retain the title than at any similar buildup stage in the past
The movie also earned Screen Actors Guild awards for Michelle Yeoh and supporting actors Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis
One of the most striking contrasts I have seen in a long time was framed in a photograph accompanying an intriguing news story on Seattle becoming the first US city to ban discrimination based on caste.
As the BBC said in its report on the city council vote: “Councilwoman Kshama Sawant, who wrote the legislation, said the fight against caste bias ‘is deeply connected to the fight against all forms of oppression’. Advocates of the ban say it is needed to prevent caste bias from becoming more prevalent in the US. The caste system in India [it has been banned since 1948] dates back over 3,000 years and divides Hindu society into rigid hierarchical groups.”..
MICHAEL MORRIS: Capitalism offers the best chance of resisting abuse and meddling
The talents, impulses and values of the millions of agents making strong claims to efficiency fairness and regard are its innovational genius
