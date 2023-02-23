Prospects of US interest rates staying high dampen gold’s appeal as an inflation hedge
The suspension of my Honda Civic has been tried and tested more times than I can count over the past year. Every time I cross the intersection at Oxford and Jellicoe roads in Rosebank I’m as impressed that my car survived as I am concerned for my safety, as I’ve watched the pothole form, grow into a sinkhole and be refilled no fewer than a dozen times in the past year.
The reality is that SA’s roads, bridges and infrastructure as a whole are not ready for climate change. The financing is there: the government has committed to spending R812bn on more roads, bridges and other infrastructure projects in SA over a three-year period. It’s an applaudable goal — expanding infrastructure is the very backbone that facilitates economic growth...
GRACELIN BASKARAN: It pays to future-proof climate investments
Building resilient infrastructure makes for more efficient and rewarding economics
