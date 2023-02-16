Business Day TV talks to Nesi Chetty from Stanlib
In last week’s column I identified four mining sector blockages: policy instability, the poor state of logistics, maladministration around mining licences and permits, and crime around mines.
Each of these blockages adds to the cost of mining in SA. Logistics failures alone cost the sector R35bn of export earnings in 2021 and R50bn in 2022. Add the price of the remaining blockages, and it’s evident why investors won’t enter the market despite its R42.5-trillion in resources...
GRACELIN BASKARAN: Zambia shows it’s not too late for SA’s mining sector
The election of Hakainde Hichilema as president ushered in a new era of credible, stable policies
