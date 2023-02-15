Opinion / Columnists

KATE THOMPSON DAVY: How much Musk must Musk’s Twitter tweet if Musk’s Twitter must tweet Musk?

Users complain that their feeds have been ‘flooded’ with tweets from the CEO himself

15 February 2023 - 05:00

The latest chapter in the Great Twitter Takeover is so ridiculous that it beggars belief, and has provoked me out of my self-imposed break from covering every twist and turn of Twitter 2.0.  

On February 13 scores of Twitter users took to their keyboards to complain that their feeds had been “flooded” with tweets from the Twitter CEO himself, Elon Musk, with updates and replies from this single account far outweighing the rest of the tweets on their timelines, specifically on the “For You” feeds...

