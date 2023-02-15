The price of gold falls by 0.3% to $1,849.60/oz amid fears the Federal Reserve will maintain monetary policy tightening
The appointee will need relentless drive, gritty intelligence and attention to detail
It is no longer a crisis but an emergency, says Kgosientso Ramokgopa, who is understood to be a preferred candidate for electricity minister or Eskom CEO
The multiparty coalition say it is an important step in stabilising and ensuring the future of the multiparty coalition running SA’s capital city
Barclays and Goldman Sachs will help to analyse unsolicited bids for Alliance Medical Group (AMG)
SA’s lacklustre medium-term growth outlook is a concern and something credit ratings agencies could flag as a key downside risk
Sugar body warns that a hike in the levy would stifle demand and have a devastating impact
The hold-up in updating essential data poses significant challenges for the Asian nation’s social and economic planning and policymaking
Spinner takes 13/99, surpassing mark that had stood for seven decades
Every new car comes with a huge infotainment system, but not everyone is enamoured with them
The latest chapter in the Great Twitter Takeover is so ridiculous that it beggars belief, and has provoked me out of my self-imposed break from covering every twist and turn of Twitter 2.0.
On February 13 scores of Twitter users took to their keyboards to complain that their feeds had been “flooded” with tweets from the Twitter CEO himself, Elon Musk, with updates and replies from this single account far outweighing the rest of the tweets on their timelines, specifically on the “For You” feeds...
KATE THOMPSON DAVY: How much Musk must Musk’s Twitter tweet if Musk’s Twitter must tweet Musk?
Users complain that their feeds have been ‘flooded’ with tweets from the CEO himself
