CHRIS GILMOUR: LIFT takes off amid battle for SA skies

The price of gold falls by 0.3% to $1,849.60/oz amid fears the Federal Reserve will maintain monetary policy tightening
The appointee will need relentless drive, gritty intelligence and attention to detail
It is no longer a crisis but an emergency, says Kgosientso Ramokgopa, who is understood to be a preferred candidate for electricity minister or Eskom CEO
The multiparty coalition say it is an important step in stabilising and ensuring the future of the multiparty coalition running SA’s capital city
Start-up airline has made the brave decision to expand in a market that’s still coming to terms with the pandemic
SA’s lacklustre medium-term growth outlook is a concern and something credit ratings agencies could flag as a key downside risk
Sugar body warns that a hike in the levy would stifle demand and have a devastating impact
China will continue to ‘participate constructively’ in talks to resume negotiations on Iran nuclear agreement, says president
Spinner takes 13/99, surpassing mark that had stood for seven decades
Every new car comes with a huge infotainment system, but not everyone is enamoured with them
Anyone travelling through London Heathrow airport would be forgiven for thinking that international travel was back to normal after the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions.
However, as the continued failure of airlines such as Flybe demonstrates, travel is by no means back to normal yet. The more entrepreneurial players are expanding, either organically or by acquisition and the aviation landscape is destined to look very different in a few years to what it was pre-pandemic. This is happening in SA too, where start-up airline LIFT has recently announced a major expansion of its route network.
In an interview with the Irish Sun, Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary forecast that European carriers will be reduced to just four in number over the next few years — Ryanair, Lufthansa, IAG (holding company of British Airways, Iberia & Aer Lingus among other airlines) and Air France/KLM.
O’Leary reckons budget airlines such as easyJet and Hungarian-domiciled Wizz Air will be gobbled up by the legacy carriers and that state-owned entities such as Italy’s ITA Airways and Portugal’s TAP will be sold. Whoever buys TAP will be getting an interesting route network, especially into Southern Africa (Mozambique and Angola) and South America.
In the US, consolidation of the aviation industry has been the name of the game since its wholesale deregulation in 1978. The market has consolidated to the extent that four airlines — American, United, Southwest and Delta — control 80% of flights in the country.
But it’s an imperfect model, working predominantly from a so-called hub and spoke principle, whereby each airline has its own city that it operates out of. In practical terms, this can make travelling to lesser-known cities difficult and more costly, as the airlines tend to use smaller, regional aircraft with fewer seats for these trips. A couple of airlines, Breeze and Avelo, are challenging the status quo but it takes time and deep pockets to succeed.
With the demise of Comair last June, local aviation went into a tailspin. It couldn’t have happened at a worse time, as international inbound tourism was starting to improve after being in deep-freeze due to the pandemic.
Opinions vary, but it is generally agreed that Comair (kulula.com plus the BA franchise in SA) held 40% of the local aviation market. Removing that in one fell swoop resulted in local ticket prices soaring.
At that time, LIFT operated just one route, between Johannesburg and Cape Town. It has since added another four aircraft to its fleet of Airbuses and has increased its seat capacity by over 300% to more than 1.5-million seats a year.
LIFT hardly registers alongside the big players in the local aviation industry such as FlySafair and Airlink but, thanks to its ability to understand what drives consumer sentiment towards flying, it punches way above its weight.
When travellers are deciding whether to buy an air ticket, cost is a big factor but not always the deciding one. Quality of on-board service, ease of check-in, the ability to change tickets with few if any cancellation penalties are other factors that need to be taken into account.
LIFT has started off well and appears to have survived the pandemic. Perhaps people like the cheeky and irreverent nature of LIFT’s marketing and are prepared to give the underdog a chance when they would normally sidestep such tactics.
It obviously appeals to the younger generation in the same way that kulula.com did. But this is cut-throat business with no room for complacency. If LIFT can maintain its momentum, it will be one of a tiny handful of players that survives and thrives. If not, it will join SAA on the scrapheap of once great airlines.
• Gilmour is an investment analyst.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
CHRIS GILMOUR: LIFT takes off amid battle for SA skies
Start-up airline has made the brave decision to expand in a market that’s still coming to terms with the pandemic
Anyone travelling through London Heathrow airport would be forgiven for thinking that international travel was back to normal after the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions.
However, as the continued failure of airlines such as Flybe demonstrates, travel is by no means back to normal yet. The more entrepreneurial players are expanding, either organically or by acquisition and the aviation landscape is destined to look very different in a few years to what it was pre-pandemic. This is happening in SA too, where start-up airline LIFT has recently announced a major expansion of its route network.
In an interview with the Irish Sun, Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary forecast that European carriers will be reduced to just four in number over the next few years — Ryanair, Lufthansa, IAG (holding company of British Airways, Iberia & Aer Lingus among other airlines) and Air France/KLM.
O’Leary reckons budget airlines such as easyJet and Hungarian-domiciled Wizz Air will be gobbled up by the legacy carriers and that state-owned entities such as Italy’s ITA Airways and Portugal’s TAP will be sold. Whoever buys TAP will be getting an interesting route network, especially into Southern Africa (Mozambique and Angola) and South America.
In the US, consolidation of the aviation industry has been the name of the game since its wholesale deregulation in 1978. The market has consolidated to the extent that four airlines — American, United, Southwest and Delta — control 80% of flights in the country.
But it’s an imperfect model, working predominantly from a so-called hub and spoke principle, whereby each airline has its own city that it operates out of. In practical terms, this can make travelling to lesser-known cities difficult and more costly, as the airlines tend to use smaller, regional aircraft with fewer seats for these trips. A couple of airlines, Breeze and Avelo, are challenging the status quo but it takes time and deep pockets to succeed.
With the demise of Comair last June, local aviation went into a tailspin. It couldn’t have happened at a worse time, as international inbound tourism was starting to improve after being in deep-freeze due to the pandemic.
Opinions vary, but it is generally agreed that Comair (kulula.com plus the BA franchise in SA) held 40% of the local aviation market. Removing that in one fell swoop resulted in local ticket prices soaring.
At that time, LIFT operated just one route, between Johannesburg and Cape Town. It has since added another four aircraft to its fleet of Airbuses and has increased its seat capacity by over 300% to more than 1.5-million seats a year.
LIFT hardly registers alongside the big players in the local aviation industry such as FlySafair and Airlink but, thanks to its ability to understand what drives consumer sentiment towards flying, it punches way above its weight.
When travellers are deciding whether to buy an air ticket, cost is a big factor but not always the deciding one. Quality of on-board service, ease of check-in, the ability to change tickets with few if any cancellation penalties are other factors that need to be taken into account.
LIFT has started off well and appears to have survived the pandemic. Perhaps people like the cheeky and irreverent nature of LIFT’s marketing and are prepared to give the underdog a chance when they would normally sidestep such tactics.
It obviously appeals to the younger generation in the same way that kulula.com did. But this is cut-throat business with no room for complacency. If LIFT can maintain its momentum, it will be one of a tiny handful of players that survives and thrives. If not, it will join SAA on the scrapheap of once great airlines.
• Gilmour is an investment analyst.
READ MORE BY CHRIS GILMOUR
CHRIS GILMOUR: Checkers ad is cheeky — but cheesy
CHRIS GILMOUR: Clothing retailers put out strong updates as credit sales grow
CHRIS GILMOUR: Surprising retail sales trends could indicate extended credit use
CHRIS GILMOUR: Base case for metals is great
CHRIS GILMOUR: Mr Price’s mission is a very big ask
CHRIS GILMOUR: City Lodge serves up an improved menu
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Boeing sees soaring travel growth in India with $100bn order planned
Raytheon boosted by strong travel demand
Amazon Air launches in India, defying slowdown fears
Aviation expert sees plane deliveries disappointing again in 2023
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.