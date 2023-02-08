Business Day TV talks to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments
The crises engulfing metros and municipalities have not eased since the previous Sona
President's state of the nation address likely to be dominated by power crisis and how he plans to tackle high unemployment and entrenched poverty
The DA will formulate a firm position on coalitions at its national conference in April
The embattled retailer says it continues to view Pepkor as a strategic investment for the group
The improvement in the Beti took place despite the grim economic context in January
Key blockages should be removed to repair its fading power of attraction
Six international envoys were in the Sudanese capital Khartoum for talks
Laura Wolvaardt cracked a half-century as SA beat Pakistan by six wickets in their ICC Women’s T20 World Cup warm-up match at Boland Park.
Novelist Hanif Kureishi uses voice recognition technology to blog after becoming paralysed as a result of an injury
London — Like mirages on the horizon, recession forecasts seem to be appearing and disappearing with great regularity — questioning any investment conviction, the reliability of pandemic-distorted data and still-low volatility gauges in financial markets.
In just six weeks of 2023, economic forecasters have hurriedly revised away 2023’s long-assumed recessions in the eurozone and the US — confounded as they were by a mix of warm weather in Europe and some wild US jobs market revisions and statistical quirks that have dramatically reshaped the interest rate outlook stateside...
MIKE DOLAN: When the Fed chair is uncertain, analysts flounder as rapidly as data does
