MIKE DOLAN: When the Fed chair is uncertain, analysts flounder as rapidly as data does

09 February 2023 - 05:00 MIke Dolan

London — Like mirages on the horizon, recession forecasts seem to be appearing and disappearing with great regularity — questioning any investment conviction, the reliability of pandemic-distorted data and still-low volatility gauges in financial markets.

In just six weeks of 2023, economic forecasters have hurriedly revised away 2023’s long-assumed recessions in the eurozone and the US — confounded as they were by a mix of warm weather in Europe and some wild US jobs market revisions and statistical quirks that have dramatically reshaped the interest rate outlook stateside...

