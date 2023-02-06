Opinion / Columnists

BUSISIWE MAVUSO: Whistle-blowers need rewards, not persecution

There are heartbreaking accounts of how the lives of these brave people are destroyed

BL Premium
06 February 2023 - 05:02 Busisiwe Mavuso

In looking into areas in which Business Leadership SA (BLSA) can improve conditions for whistle-blowers, we’ve heard some heartbreaking accounts of how the lives of these brave people are destroyed.

Once they have exposed wrongdoings in their organisations they are invariably fired and find they are suddenly unemployable throughout the public service as well as in the private sector, which is deeply troubling...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.