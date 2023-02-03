Business Day TV speaks to Luno’s Christo de Wit
What matters about Fikile Mbalula is not his ministerial performance or colourful personal life but his parallel ANC career as talented fixer, spin doctor, organiser and campaigner
Departure of president’s climate finance task team chief raises questions about next steps for R1.5-trillion investment plan
The deputy president remains in his role despite not winning any position at the ANC's elective conference in December
CEO of Thungela Resources backs the declaration of a state of disaster if only to cut red tape
Overall consumer finances expected to remain vulnerable especially given slowing growth prospects and high rates
Stacked performance rankings are relevant again after a Blizzard Entertainment manager departed for refusing to give a low evaluation to an employee that he felt didn’t deserve it to fill a quota
China says greater US access hurts regional stability amid tension over Taiwan
It could pay off in much needed advertising exposure for SA
The actor has been using social media to promote her claims to a statuette in the Academy Awards
In the IMF’s annual World Economic Outlook update published this week, global growth was revised higher for 2023.
The fund’s economists are encouraged by three factors. China reopened after three years of Covid lockdowns, which should bolster global demand and ease inflationary supply chain blockages. Labour markets and household demand in developed economies have been more resilient. Global inflation is slowing, which should make central banks less hawkish...
MAMOKETE LIJANE: Dismal numbers as Eskom keeps economy in a chokehold
Global easing won't translate into growth in SA, which is expected to be at a stall speed of 0.3%
