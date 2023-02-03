Opinion / Columnists

MAMOKETE LIJANE: Dismal numbers as Eskom keeps economy in a chokehold

Global easing won't translate into growth in SA, which is expected to be at a stall speed of 0.3%

03 February 2023 - 05:00

In the IMF’s annual World Economic Outlook update published this week,  global growth was revised higher for 2023.

The fund’s economists are encouraged by three factors. China reopened after three years of Covid lockdowns, which should bolster global demand and ease inflationary supply chain blockages. Labour markets and household demand in developed economies have been more resilient. Global inflation is slowing, which should make central banks less hawkish...

