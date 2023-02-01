Opinion / Columnists

JOHAN STEYN: Left behind: how the images and narratives about AI exclude the rest of us

Artificial intelligence is the most powerful technology ever created and should be available to all

01 February 2023 - 05:00

In the modern age, the narratives we learn to live by often come to us from outside of our cultural groups. In a techno-globalised world, and an era that some call post-truth, we are torpedoed with online images about technology, in particular, that shape the narrative of how we understand our place in the world alongside rapid advances such as artificial intelligence (AI).        

I wrote a few weeks ago about OpenAI’s DALL-E text-to-image platform (“AI-generated images reflect its biases” (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/opinion/columnists/2023-01-11-johan-steyn-ai-generated-images-reflect-its-biases/), January 11). I concluded that platforms such as those, because of the inevitable cultural stereotypes and biases unwittingly programmed into them, “focused on producing images of Caucasian men, especially as it relates to concepts around intelligence, leadership and capability”...

