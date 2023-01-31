Opinion / Columnists

JONATHAN COOK: Without trust the nation falls apart

We no longer trust those in positions of authority and our falling expectations become a self-fulfilling prophecy

31 January 2023 - 05:00 Jonathan Cook

Few of us are complete leaders; most of us need at least one other person to complement our strengths and correct our weaknesses. But this complementarity requires trust.

Sol Kerzner was a highly successful entrepreneur, with Sun City as physical evidence. But I was told he needed someone to come after him as he moved through his company like a whirlwind shaking everyone up. Their job was to restore the shattered egos and damaged souls Kerzner left in his wake...

