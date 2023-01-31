Business Day TV talks to Annatjie van Rooyen from MyWealth Investments
We need coalitions based on a clear set of principles instead of gross political expedience
Judge’s decision lauded but will further delay Zuma arms deal trial
Paul Mashatile to be sworn in as an MP, paving way for David Mabuza’s likely exit
Packaging group slumps after it reduced the size of its proposed rights offer to no more than R1.5bn
Energy crisis hammers industries and will weigh on GDP
Stacked performance rankings are relevant again after a Blizzard Entertainment manager departed for refusing to give a low evaluation to an employee that he felt didn’t deserve it to fill a quota
Outlook remains uncertain but a recession is now more likely
The captain replied in the best way to the insults he has had to take from nobodies
Highlights include fully autonomous driving capability and virtual reality displays
Few of us are complete leaders; most of us need at least one other person to complement our strengths and correct our weaknesses. But this complementarity requires trust.
Sol Kerzner was a highly successful entrepreneur, with Sun City as physical evidence. But I was told he needed someone to come after him as he moved through his company like a whirlwind shaking everyone up. Their job was to restore the shattered egos and damaged souls Kerzner left in his wake...
JONATHAN COOK: Without trust the nation falls apart
We no longer trust those in positions of authority and our falling expectations become a self-fulfilling prophecy
