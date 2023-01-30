Opinion / Columnists

MICHAEL MORRIS: ANC scandalously sustains apartheid legacy of racial laws

No fewer than 116 of 313 racial acts of parliament that started in 1911 have been adopted since 1994, and 132 are still operative

BL Premium
30 January 2023 - 05:07

A long march of time separates SA’s Mines & Works Act of 1911 and its Foreign Service Act of 2019. The circumstances in which the first was conceived and drafted were a universe away from those in which the 2019 law came into being.

Life in the early 21st century would have been barely imaginable in the first year after union, and it’s probably fair to say most of us would struggle to gain a real sense of what it was actually like to be alive in 1911...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.