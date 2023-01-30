The all share index rose nearly 2% last week, stretching the month-to-date gains to just less than 11%
In the current environment trade measures could pluck the last few feathers from the near-naked carcass of the embattled local poultry sector
Global funders back SA’s just energy transition plans but want to see speedy delivery
EFF leader Julius Malema instructs all eight party deputy mayors to resign
Naspers escapes punishment after announcing it will be slashing its workforce almost a third
While manufacturers plan different trajectories, the electricity shortage will partly determine the course of SA production
Stacked performance rankings are relevant again after a Blizzard Entertainment manager departed for refusing to give a low evaluation to an employee that he felt didn’t deserve it to fill a quota
Iran claims to have intercepted drones that struck a military industry target near Isfahan
Despite the growing list of players whose careers were cut short by injuries, they knowingly risk that in the inherently dangerous code
In the high stakes of professional sport, thermoregulation is vital for ensuring healthy athletes
A long march of time separates SA’s Mines & Works Act of 1911 and its Foreign Service Act of 2019. The circumstances in which the first was conceived and drafted were a universe away from those in which the 2019 law came into being.
Life in the early 21st century would have been barely imaginable in the first year after union, and it’s probably fair to say most of us would struggle to gain a real sense of what it was actually like to be alive in 1911...
MICHAEL MORRIS: ANC scandalously sustains apartheid legacy of racial laws
No fewer than 116 of 313 racial acts of parliament that started in 1911 have been adopted since 1994, and 132 are still operative
