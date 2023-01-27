Business Day TV speaks to Makwe Masilela from Makwe Fund Managers
Bank now expects the economy to grow by just 0.3% this year, because of much worse load-shedding and trouble at Transnet
First group of 12 cheetah to be flown from SA to India in February after the transfers of several cats from Namibia
Outgoing transport minister raises prospect of Karpowership plan
Modise was named group chief strategy and sustainability officer in mid-2022 putting her front and centre of challenging issues ranging from ESG to transformation
But there are many risks and, typically at the start of a year, many uncertainties
While the risk of a complete collapse of the national grid is small, the consequences would be so dire that businesses must be prepared, industry officials say
FBI infiltrates hackers' computer networks beginning in July 2022 and shut down $130m in demands for payment
Wimbledon champion Rybakina dominates Victoria Azarenka in semifinal contest
Tymon Smith’s take on the winners and losers in the annual Hollywood race
Industrial sabotage is in the air: Eskom machinery being deliberately broken so that those with repair contracts can fix them; high-grade coal being swapped for low-grade coal and resold.
I have another sabotage story to tell, courtesy of the historian Robert Vicat Turrell. It comes from 147 years ago, but is no less relevant...
JONNY STEINBERG: Bad Shippards of the law lead us on to the Rhodes to perdition
Eskom-like sabotage 147 years ago laid the foundations of our imperialism ravaged SA
