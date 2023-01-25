Opinion / Columnists

WANDILE SIHLOBO: Change to drier El Niño cycle could compound power woes

Scientists warn a transition is likely later this year after four seasons of La Niña-induced above-average rains from 2019/2020 to 2022/2023

25 January 2023

As the deepening energy crisis continues to present problems for different parts of the agricultural sector, another major challenge looms — a change in weather conditions from favourable rains to drier, hotter conditions. This would be the outcome if there is a switch from the prolonged period of the La Niña weather phenomenon to El Niño.

SA has had a good four seasons of La Niña-induced above-average rains from 2019/2020 to 2022/2023. These supported agriculture, leading to higher yields across various field crops, fruits and vegetables. The livestock industry also benefited from improved grazing pasture. ..

