MICHAEL FRIDJHON: More disconnects between value and price in red blind tastings

Spot gold remains steady at $1,937.09 per ounce as market focus shifts to fourth-quarter US GDP data and the Federal Reserve’s upcoming policy meeting
City’s successful negotiation of a feed-in tariff for businesses and residents should be replicated nationally, and fast
Road Accident Fund unilaterally decided stopped paying medical expenses of victims who belonged to medical schemes, a decision that was successfully challenged in 2022
President is under pressure to reshuffle wild card Gwede Mantashe
An arson attack in September brought KwaZulu-Natal’s largest mushroom farm to its knees and has resulted in 315 employees being retrenched
The monetary policy committee has once again demonstrated its ignorance over the causes of inflation in 2022
While the risk of a complete collapse of the national grid is small, the consequences would be so dire that businesses must be prepared, industry officials say
Berlin also gives Poland go-ahead to provide tanks as Ukraine calls the move a ‘punching fist’ for democracy
The VAR system takes the next step in its evolution when referees will explain their decisions to stadium crowds and television audiences
A look at the top 10 scoring red wines shows that, except for merlot, all the major varieties/blends feature on the list
Writers write about writing more frequently than athletes write about athletics or singers write (or sing) about singing. This is partly because they engage with the world through writing. It follows that specialist writers are inclined to write about how they write about their speciality. However, I can’t think of many who do (try finding a racing journalist who writes about how [s]he approaches race day).
Wine writers are the exception. At some point most seem to feel the need to explain what they do, and how. This isn’t entirely surprising. The tasting of wine as a regular discipline, recording what can only be subjective impressions and then disseminating the results, is an unlikely occupation. Imagining that anyone cares could qualify as delusional. How many diarists expect that their daily ruminations deserve a place in the public domain?..
