CHRIS GILMOUR: Base case for metals is great

Business Day TV speaks to Annatjie van Rooyen from MyWealth Investments
Whether crime rates or the quality of public services and the informal sector, trends in the city will characterise patterns in other metropoles
Stage 6 ‘catastrophic’ for independent pharmacies, while public hospitals and labs take strain
The DA recently terminated the membership of its councillor, Lucky Naicker, after he was found guilty of being at odds with the party's constitution
Reopening of China’s economy and huge US spending on infrastructure bode well for base metals, and copper in particular, over the next few years
The country is awash with plans and ideas for remedies but most of it is ignored
SA’s crisis has been a big contributor to low economic growth
First drop in 60 years points to India becoming the world’s most populous nation
The African Nations Championship has proved to be a rich hunting ground for heads of recruitment, player agents and scouts from all over the world
Destinations and brands are eager to see tourism dollars from China return from isolation, but they’ll have to be pampered
The JSE All Share Index (Alsi) is regularly reaching fresh highs after being in the doldrums for some time. But this isn’t due to some broad-based global equity improvement — The S&P 500 is still 17% below its peak of a year ago, for example — but has more to do with a profound bounce in commodity prices and the associated shares of those commodities.
So for example, Anglo American and Glencore, both large components of the Alsi, have risen sharply in the past few months and are close to record highs. Base metals, especially, have rallied on sustained optimism over the positive outlook of China’s reopening from its previous Zero-Covid policy, fresh rounds of Chinese stimulus measures, and bets on more subdued rate hikes from the US Federal Reserve. If this trend continues, the JSE Alsi could well outperform many of its global peers this year...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
CHRIS GILMOUR: Base case for metals is great
Reopening of China’s economy and huge US spending on infrastructure bode well for base metals, and copper in particular, over the next few years
The JSE All Share Index (Alsi) is regularly reaching fresh highs after being in the doldrums for some time. But this isn’t due to some broad-based global equity improvement — The S&P 500 is still 17% below its peak of a year ago, for example — but has more to do with a profound bounce in commodity prices and the associated shares of those commodities.
So for example, Anglo American and Glencore, both large components of the Alsi, have risen sharply in the past few months and are close to record highs. Base metals, especially, have rallied on sustained optimism over the positive outlook of China’s reopening from its previous Zero-Covid policy, fresh rounds of Chinese stimulus measures, and bets on more subdued rate hikes from the US Federal Reserve. If this trend continues, the JSE Alsi could well outperform many of its global peers this year...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.