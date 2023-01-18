Opinion / Columnists

CHRIS GILMOUR: Base case for metals is great

Reopening of China’s economy and huge US spending on infrastructure bode well for base metals, and copper in particular, over the next few years

BL Premium
18 January 2023 - 05:00 CHRIS GILMOUR

The JSE All Share Index (Alsi) is regularly reaching fresh highs after being in the doldrums for some time. But this isn’t due to some broad-based global equity improvement — The S&P 500 is still 17% below its peak of a year ago, for example — but has more to do with a profound bounce in commodity prices and the associated shares of those commodities.

So for example, Anglo American and Glencore, both large components of the Alsi, have risen sharply in the past few months and are close to record highs. Base metals, especially, have rallied on sustained optimism over the positive outlook of China’s reopening from its previous Zero-Covid policy, fresh rounds of Chinese stimulus measures, and bets on more subdued rate hikes from the US Federal Reserve. If this trend continues, the JSE Alsi could well outperform many of its global peers this year...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.