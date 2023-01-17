Opinion / Columnists

JONATHAN COOK: Use 2023 to infect your workplace with empathy

There is always the need to grow margins but it’s a more enjoyable job when we also grow talent and keep conflict under control

BL Premium
17 January 2023 - 05:00 Jonathan Cook

As we begin the new year most of us return from the beach with restored energy and stirring visions of what we can accomplish at work. So what would actually be wonderful to accomplish this year?

I don’t know whether organisations filled with empathetic people do better on the bottom line than those ruled by envy, cruelty, spite and revenge (though I suspect they do), but they surely contribute far more to human happiness. Is happiness not a great return on investment to put alongside the financial return?..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.