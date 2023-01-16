Optimism that Beijing's reopening from Covid-19 restrictions will lift fuel demand in the world's top crude importer keeps prices near 2023 highs
Little tangible progress is being made, particularly with regard to load-shedding and our transport and logistics systems
Government includes them on its scarce skills list as crisis worsens for private and public hospitals
Ramaphosa is convening a meeting with leaders of political parties, the national energy crisis committee and the Eskom board
MTN, Renergen, Sasol, City Lodge, Purple Group, Sibanye, Shoprite and Santova are among the top shares of more than 203 entrants
A loan at cheaper rates would reward SA for progress and commitments already made
In 2023 the focus will be on getting hybrid work right, as well as employees’ wellbeing
Before the lunar new year holidays state media has been filled with stories of rural hospitals and clinics bolstering supplies of drugs and equipment
The crowds are not returning to 15-man code matches in the numbers that used to make the big stadiums feel more populated than is the case now
At my teenage son’s creditable instigation I spent some sweaty, grubby hours with him over the holidays fixing potholes in the street outside my wife’s old family home in Bloemfontein.
In many ways the Free State capital is another world, certainly a world away from where we live in Cape Town. (If I ever had the urge to fill a pothole near our home, I’d have to hunt around a bit, and even then I might be beaten to it by a city repair team … though equally, apartheid’s residual effects in the urban landscape of Bloemfontein are similarly legible in Cape Town’s)...
MICHAEL MORRIS: Fatalism about ANC reign is the pothole shredding progress
