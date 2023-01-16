Opinion / Columnists

MICHAEL MORRIS: Fatalism about ANC reign is the pothole shredding progress

16 January 2023 - 05:03 Michael Morris

At my teenage son’s creditable instigation I spent some sweaty, grubby hours with him over the holidays fixing potholes in the street outside my wife’s old family home in Bloemfontein.

In many ways the Free State capital is another world, certainly a world away from where we live in Cape Town. (If I ever had the urge to fill a pothole near our home, I’d have to hunt around a bit, and even then I might be beaten to it by a city repair team … though equally, apartheid’s residual effects in the urban landscape of Bloemfontein are similarly legible in Cape Town’s)...

