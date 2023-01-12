Opinion / Columnists

NICOLE FRITZ: It’s hard to be a hero in isolation

Who would put up their hand to lead an institution when their life could be in danger?

BL Premium
12 January 2023 - 05:00

Outgoing Eskom CEO André de Ruyter survives an attempt at cyanide poisoning. The bodyguard of Fort Hare University vice-chancellor Sakhela Buhlungu dies in an assassination hit that seems to have been meant for Buhlungu himself.

This news in the first few weeks of a new year must do more than have us simply despair at the lawlessness and criminality gripping SA. What these assassination attempts mean is that fewer South Africans will be willing to put up their hands for the jobs required to rehabilitate and reform our country and state...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.