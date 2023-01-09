As January trading increases, a small cadre is breaking away from consensus and betting evading a recession can deliver market gains
The Sharks conceded the URC game against Connacht due to an arduous, about 40-hour journey via the Middle East
The country was one of only a few to record a decline in consumption in 2022, with a 5% drop
January 8 statement affirms step-aside rule, and governing party gives directions to ease power crisis
With inflation and rate hike expectations having moderated considerably analysts expect a strong showing from fixed-income securities
Ramaphosa ANC win eases SA policy uncertainty, and positive trends including a slight easing in inflation and improved employment have brightened the outlook
Start-ups raised R91bn in 2022, says Briter Bridges, but that may be a high-water mark as tech slump deepens
Security forces use teargas to repel about 3,000 demonstrators, who dispute Lula da Silva’s election win
At its core, all exercise is the stuff of comedy and absurdity
What we’ve discovered since my last column before the start of the festive season is that the Bulls are prioritising the United Rugby Championship (URC), the Sharks are placing emphasis on the Heineken Champions Cup and the Stormers are making up their mind on the hoof.
What is clear is that there are so many challenges, not the least of them the travel obstacles commented on by the three franchise coaches in the Champions Cup, that you do have to choose your battles. And that includes Stormers coach John Dobson. Publicly he would like to see his team go as far as possible in Europe. Privately he will probably agree that a place in the last 16 is a more realistic goal...
GAVIN RICH: Travel woes force SA coaches to chose battles in Europe competitions
