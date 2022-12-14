Opinion / Columnists

MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Cape’s chenin blanc now world class

14 December 2022 - 05:00 MICHAEL FRIDJHON

The International Chenin Blanc Congress, hosted in Stellenbosch in November, represented a milestone for producers of the cultivar.

There were about 230 delegates from France, SA, Germany, the UK, the US, and Australia. In the words of Evelyne de Pontbriand, president of co-host Académie du Chenin, the event linked scientists and opinion leaders from around the world...

