MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Cape’s chenin blanc now world class

Markets are ‘cautiously hoping for more dovish Fed and will pay attention to tone of rate decision’, Citadel Global director Bianca Botes says
Aligning grower and miller interests may be a model for the future of the sugar industry
Petrol prices are set to to drop nearly R2/l and diesel by more than R3/l, says the Central Energy Fund
Provinces in last-minute negotiations to ensure their preferred candidates are elected to leadership positions at the party’s national conference
The car hire, sales and fleet management group has listed as a stand-alone company on the bourse’s main board
SA’s latest annual CPI of 7.4% in November was down from 7.6% in October, lower than the consensus forecast of 7.5%
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Basil Sgourdos, group CFO of Naspers and Prosus.
China has turned to re-educating people on how innocuous the omicron variant is, and pushing the idea of self-care
The 22-year-old midfielder's outstanding performances at the World Cup have caught the eye of top clubs including Barcelona
The International Chenin Blanc Congress, hosted in Stellenbosch in November, represented a milestone for producers of the cultivar.
There were about 230 delegates from France, SA, Germany, the UK, the US, and Australia. In the words of Evelyne de Pontbriand, president of co-host Académie du Chenin, the event linked scientists and opinion leaders from around the world...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Cape’s chenin blanc now world class
The International Chenin Blanc Congress, hosted in Stellenbosch in November, represented a milestone for producers of the cultivar.
There were about 230 delegates from France, SA, Germany, the UK, the US, and Australia. In the words of Evelyne de Pontbriand, president of co-host Académie du Chenin, the event linked scientists and opinion leaders from around the world...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.