WANDILE SIHLOBO: Agriculture export drive is not a straightforward path

There is a need for a focused trade policy strategy, but this should not be at the expense of existing trade agreements

12 December 2022 - 05:07

There is consensus among agricultural role players that sustainable growth in SA’s agricultural sector can only be achieved through the expansion of production. An expansion of export markets must be a key support pillar for growth.

This has been well understood for many years. For nearly three decades SA excelled at opening new export markets, which has supported the growth the sector has witnessed since 1994. SA has successfully negotiated several free trade agreements over the past few decades, with critical regional and international markets. ..

