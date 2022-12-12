MICHAEL MORRIS: Bringing about a new ‘new SA’ requires planning and a steely resolve

Several interest rate announcements will be made while President Cyril Ramaphosa is in for an uphill battle at the ANC elective conference
There is a need for a focused trade policy strategy, but this should not be at the expense of existing trade agreements
The state-owned power utility is seeking annual standard tariff increases of about 32% in 2023 and 9% in 2024
Mantashe and Gordhan grilled by NEC members anxious over electoral fallout from power cuts
O’Connor steps down from leadership position amid questions over his independence
Inflation surprised in October by ticking up to 7.6%, strengthening the argument for hikes by the Reserve Bank
Shares in the sector have shown the second-highest growth rate
The efforts are part of a broader international effort to support overwhelmed authorities seeking to hold invaders accountable for crimes
It will be strange watching matches over the festive season when normally Test cricket is the main sporting focus
SPONSORED | Fold away your concerns about durability; this lightweight, foldable smartphone is both feature-packed and robust
As the ANC swirls ever faster into the vortex of oblivion that is, remarkably enough, entirely of its own making, the remainder of SA — which is actually the majority today — must steel itself to think all the more seriously about the daunting task ahead: how to fix the damage that has been inflicted since 1994.
We can be thankful that the last racial nationalist disaster ended in a transition that delivered a constitutional democracy whose dividend since 1994 has been immeasurable, and whose greatest worth could well be proved in our post “liberation-era” future...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
MICHAEL MORRIS: Bringing about a new ‘new SA’ requires planning and a steely resolve
As the ANC swirls ever faster into the vortex of oblivion that is, remarkably enough, entirely of its own making, the remainder of SA — which is actually the majority today — must steel itself to think all the more seriously about the daunting task ahead: how to fix the damage that has been inflicted since 1994.
We can be thankful that the last racial nationalist disaster ended in a transition that delivered a constitutional democracy whose dividend since 1994 has been immeasurable, and whose greatest worth could well be proved in our post “liberation-era” future...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.