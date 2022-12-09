Opinion / Columnists

CHRIS THURMAN: Meeting in the field beyond ideas of wrongdoing and rightdoing

09 December 2022 - 05:00 Chris Thurman

There is a quote from 13th-century Persian poet Rumi cut into a sheet of rusting metal embedded in the Dylan Lewis Sculpture Garden in Stellenbosch. It reads: “Out beyond ideas of wrongdoing and rightdoing, there is a field. I’ll meet you there. When the soul lies down in that grass ... Ideas, language, even the phrase ‘each other’ doesn’t make any sense.”

These lines are often cited as an expression of relativism — a declaration that right and wrong, good and bad, are unhelpful binaries. In this interpretation, if human souls can escape the narrow world views that shape our judgments of others’ actions, we can meet and merge in a way that cannot be accommodated by the paradigms of religion or politics. Ethical considerations give way to aesthetics and affect...

