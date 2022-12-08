Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Here we are again, another year-end when we as a country and a people find ourselves deeply uncertain as to our imminent political future. Late last week we were left to speculate as to whether we would still have a president the following day, and if so, who that would be.
Whatever else might be said of this crisis, it seemed remarkable how little contingency planning there had been, how unanticipated had been the Section 89 panel’s report, how irrelevant it had seemed to plan for such an eventuality. As a country we were left to turn in the wind...
NICOLE FRITZ: How we were left to turn in the wind
Parroting the soaring provisions of our constitution will not usher in the democracy we want
