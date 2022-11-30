Opinion / Columnists

MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Despite the times, Santa still comes bearing gifts

Epicurean, the venture whose partners include Mbhazima Shilowa and Mutle Mogase, has just brought its 2015 red blend to market

BL Premium
30 November 2022 - 05:05 MICHAEL FRIDJHON

As 2022 trundles towards its close, there’s a dramatic increase in the number of product launches and new vintage tastings, all aiming to catch the festive season trade. I’m sure the results justify the effort, though it’s clear that the era of wine and spirits gift-giving on a massive scale went out with the millennium.

In the 1980s corporates would buy thousands of cases of Scotch and distribute them liberally wherever their lubricative value was deemed important. Retailers would pack, wrap and distribute vast heaps of liquor hampers (more spirits than wines)...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.