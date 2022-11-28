Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Variety is a happy feature of humanity. We need both fresh-thinking creatives to push the limits, and rule-bound compliance officers to curb them. Every positive opportunity comes with a risk of abuse; but without the risk, there would be no opportunity. If no-one were ever found to have broken the law, we could argue that compliance and caution had taken over too far. There would be no space even for honest initiatives, for fear of falling foul of some regulation.
Unfortunately, there is an uncomfortable, if slight, overlap between creativity and deviance. So if we legislate too heavily against deviance, we may unintentionally stifle positive creativity too. We need to fight fraud without inhibiting initiative...
JONATHAN COOK: Requiring too much compliance can damage a business
If we legislate too heavily against deviance we may unintentionally stifle positive creativity
