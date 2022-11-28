Opinion / Columnists

ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Soyinka’s horseman rides onto global stage

28 November 2022 - 05:05 Adekeye Adebajo

The Nigerian film Elesin Oba (The King’s Horseman) was released on Netflix last month, to widespread acclaim. The movie is an adaptation of the most famous work of Wole Soyinka, the country’s Nobel laureate and foremost playwright’, the 1975 Death and The King’s Horseman.

The movie was directed by Soyinka protégé Biyi Bandele, who tragically died in August before the film’s Netflix release. A versatile artiste, Bandele had previously directed the 2013 adaptation of Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s 2006 Biafra novel, Half of A Yellow Sun. His last work, Elesin Oba, is thus a fitting tribute to the illustrious career of a 54-year old director who Soyinka described as “a unique talent”...

