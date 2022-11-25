Market data including bonds and fuel prices
While the hawk was evident in the tone, that two members preferred a 50 basis point hike marks a shiftt
Someone like Paul Mashatile is better placed to understand the post-liberation movement ANC
The listing provides shareholders with an alternative platform that offers various savings, says CEO Peter Wharton-Hood
The Reserve Bank governor says the repo rate at 7% is still negative in real terms
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Michael Dorn, founder and CEO of RT Group
Class action suits allege banks enabled Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking organisation to ‘churn profits’
South Africans quite like being written off as it lowers expectations and exaggerates successes
The Afrikaans cultural event even asks about who qualifies as Afrikaner
The Charlize Theron “44 people speak Afrikaans” controversy has more or less come to the end of its first (and probably last) news cycle. Memes have turned into meta-memes, comic takes have softened the edges of outrage; the thinkpieces have been thunk, the outpourings poured out. We have begun to approach the event horizon where the whole saga will be drawn into a black hole of “meh”.
Where does this leave the Afrikaans language and, more specifically, those who speak it? As we have all been reminded, Charlize was about 7-million people short in her estimate of the number of home language speakers (and you can at least double that number when it comes to South Africans who have it as an additional language). That’s a large user base — or, to put it into more economic terms, a large group of potential consumers...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
CHRIS THURMAN: Is the questioning Musiekindaba an answer to Charlize?
The Charlize Theron “44 people speak Afrikaans” controversy has more or less come to the end of its first (and probably last) news cycle. Memes have turned into meta-memes, comic takes have softened the edges of outrage; the thinkpieces have been thunk, the outpourings poured out. We have begun to approach the event horizon where the whole saga will be drawn into a black hole of “meh”.
Where does this leave the Afrikaans language and, more specifically, those who speak it? As we have all been reminded, Charlize was about 7-million people short in her estimate of the number of home language speakers (and you can at least double that number when it comes to South Africans who have it as an additional language). That’s a large user base — or, to put it into more economic terms, a large group of potential consumers...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.