ANTON HARBER: Reporters who risk life and limb to expose wrongdoing

Investigative journalism is dangerous stuff but a thing of beauty when the powerful are held to account

24 November 2022 - 14:03 Anton Harber

Anon of Uganda is an undercover journalist of extraordinary bravery. She signed up to work in Dubai and was trafficked illegally through airports and across borders and put into the hands of human traders, not knowing whether she would be used for domestic or sex work.

They took away her passport, held her for weeks with dozens of other women in a cramped, windowless room, and offered her up at a market that resembled a slave auction. After being “hired” for a piffling wage she was forced to pay off the costs of her travel to Dubai by working long hours while being poorly fed and treated...

