WANDILE SIHLOBO: Heavy rains delay planting but no cause for worry

Despite excessive precipitation a year ago there were record yields in soya beans and a decent maize harvest

22 November 2022 - 14:08

The start of SA’s 2022/2023 summer season has brought heavy rains across most regions, with varied agricultural implications. The horticultural industry, specifically fruit, has been keenly watching whether they would damage orchards.

Fortunately, there hasn’t been significant damage so far, with the exception of some erosion in banana and macadamia fields in parts of Mpumalanga. Positively, the rains have improved dam levels, which will be helpful for irrigation...

