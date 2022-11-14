×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Columnists

JONATHAN COOK: Spread a little kindness, yes, even at work

Research shows kindness benefits the recipient but also brings the giver happiness, health, long life and strength

BL Premium
14 November 2022 - 14:39 Jonathan Cook

British psychologist Claudia Hammond has written a book, The Keys to Kindness, in which she documents the many health and happiness benefits of kindness to both the recipient and the giver.

She was inspired to write this by watching the many acts of kindness that emerged during the Covid-19 pandemic. Remember the paradoxical hopes we had during the depths of lockdown? That things would return to normal quickly, but also that normal would change?..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.