British psychologist Claudia Hammond has written a book, The Keys to Kindness, in which she documents the many health and happiness benefits of kindness to both the recipient and the giver.
She was inspired to write this by watching the many acts of kindness that emerged during the Covid-19 pandemic. Remember the paradoxical hopes we had during the depths of lockdown? That things would return to normal quickly, but also that normal would change?..
JONATHAN COOK: Spread a little kindness, yes, even at work
Research shows kindness benefits the recipient but also brings the giver happiness, health, long life and strength
