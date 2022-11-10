×

Opinion / Columnists

ANTON HARBER: Careful with that ad-spend, it could Survé malign interests

10 November 2022 - 14:01 Anton Harber

It is time advertisers — particularly in the retail sector — took responsibility for the social and political implications of their media-buying decisions.

Why are major SA retail chains willing to continue giving public support to the country’s rogue news outlets as they spread disinformation and undermine our journalism, our democracy and our economy?..

