Opinion / Columnists

DESNÉ MASIE: Africa remains strategically important to Britain in the Brexit era

Annual FT Africa Summit remarkable for its wide range of topics including the world’s most pressing issues

BL Premium
06 November 2022 - 17:48

We are in the midst of busy quarter four here in London, as the year closes with the frenzied dash of events and deals of the Christmas countdown.

In the whirlwind of meetings and calls over the past few weeks, I have been struck by the continued strategic importance of Africa to the UK and the wider international community, particularly in the post-Brexit setting and the turbulence brought about by the Russian invasion of Ukraine just as the world was recovering from Covid. ..

