This is after global markets rallied on Friday on reports that Beijing is working on a plan to navigate way out of its policy
The landscape is brutalised, and the horizon is littered with smokestacks
Labour observers see a need for the country’s cash-strapped dispute resolution body to be given more resources to do its work
The process to find DA councillor Tania Campbell’s replacement was postponed when the EFF and ANC could not agree on a mayoral candidate
The group is in the ‘binding offer phase’ and expects an outcome in the first quarter of 2023
The continent has world’s lowest default rate on infrastructure projects, says bank president Akinwumi Adesina
Business Day's legal notices run in the newspaper every Friday. You can also view the previous month of weekly notices here
Players and fans celebrate loudly after the match, knowing the three points confirm they can hurt the Premier League’s heavyweights
SA’s Brad Binder finishes second in season-ending thriller
We are in the midst of busy quarter four here in London, as the year closes with the frenzied dash of events and deals of the Christmas countdown.
In the whirlwind of meetings and calls over the past few weeks, I have been struck by the continued strategic importance of Africa to the UK and the wider international community, particularly in the post-Brexit setting and the turbulence brought about by the Russian invasion of Ukraine just as the world was recovering from Covid. ..
DESNÉ MASIE: Africa remains strategically important to Britain in the Brexit era
Annual FT Africa Summit remarkable for its wide range of topics including the world’s most pressing issues
