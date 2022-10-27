But Asian markets benefited from speculation that major central banks are considering slowing their aggressive interest hikes
Employees expect to be treated as complete beings with lives outside the workplace
UK government issues a terrorist attack warning on Saturday for Sandton, following similar alert from the US
The ANC is still in ‘negotiations and engaging political parties’ that voted with the ANC to remove DA mayor Tania Campbell
Its market value dropped $520bn in 2022, pushing it down the list of largest companies
Prices of goods bought and sold by manufacturers declined less than expected in September, driven mostly by lower fuel costs
Demand for oil and coal will persist for a long time, and there will be much M&A activity in this sector in the next years
Foreign ministry official says the West’s use of outer space to aid Ukraine’s war effort is ‘an extremely dangerous trend’
Lightweight Pretoria powerhouse is winning hearts and minds teaching the art of judo and possibly unearthing the next generation of stars
Three new exhibitions brilliantly disrupt familiar ways of seeing ‘blackness’
Thanks to a thousand Eskom memes, load-shedding jokes and dramatic news headlines about SA’s perennial energy crisis, “darkness” has a somewhat overdetermined metaphorical purchase in our national discourse. If you’ve grown tired of throwaway references to “dark times” in our country — usually implying a vague concatenation of social, economic and political factors, or a general malaise — you could do worse than visit Nicholas Hlobo’s Yongamela Ubumnyama at the Goodman Gallery in Johannesburg.
The exhibition’s isiXhosa title, which suggests overseeing or presiding over darkness, is usefully ambiguous: who or what is presiding in this way? The God of Genesis? Some unknown creative force? The viewer? Hlobo himself?..
CHRIS THURMAN: Out of the darkness and into the light
