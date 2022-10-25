×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Columnists

State of the Smart

JOHAN STEYN: The future of commerce is Netflix’s trick — hyperpersonalisation

Almost 80% of what you watch on the streaming platform is based on personalised recommendations

BL Premium
25 October 2022 - 19:07 Johan Steyn

Imagine two-thirds of your company’s revenue resulted from products or services your clients did not know they needed. Imagine you know more about your clients than they know about themselves — if you could accurately predict what they aspire to, their challenges — and the services they secretly wish “someone out there” was able to offer them. Would they buy services they did not know they needed? Could you engineer a need for a new product?

It is possible to outplay your competition if you are able to smartly and responsibly use all the data you are collecting on your clients? Is it possible to achieve more than a 90% conversion rate on customer interactions, leaving the rest of the market behind you in the dust? ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.