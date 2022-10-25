Signs of uncertain economic activity in the US and China continue to weigh on prices on Tuesday
Almost 80% of what you watch on the streaming platform is based on personalised recommendations
Imagine two-thirds of your company’s revenue resulted from products or services your clients did not know they needed. Imagine you know more about your clients than they know about themselves — if you could accurately predict what they aspire to, their challenges — and the services they secretly wish “someone out there” was able to offer them. Would they buy services they did not know they needed? Could you engineer a need for a new product?
It is possible to outplay your competition if you are able to smartly and responsibly use all the data you are collecting on your clients? Is it possible to achieve more than a 90% conversion rate on customer interactions, leaving the rest of the market behind you in the dust? ..
State of the Smart
JOHAN STEYN: The future of commerce is Netflix’s trick — hyperpersonalisation
